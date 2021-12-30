Dubstep pioneers Skream & Benga set to collaborate once again in 2022

By Ouranios Savva 38

In the latest news that take us way back to the early 2000’s and the introduction of the then unknown dubstep genre, two of the main catalysts in the successful emergence of this sparce and sub-bass prominent genre of electronic dance music, Skream and Benga have just announced that 2022 is the year of their return, as they have once again joined forces for the production of new music.

Having followed a completely different route throughout the years, these legendary DJ/producers have and will remain a pivotal aspect when it comes to everything dubstep related and not only. With the last track produced by both these artists being ‘Magnetic Man‘ featuring Artwork, their upcoming collaborations will have marked 12 years since the last time we had the privilege of witnessing both talents combined. With this said, it has by no means been an easy last few years for both, as Benga whilst still being successful within his career, was hit hard by life and had to face the struggles of living with mental health issues, whilst Skream on the other hand, transitioned to a house and disco producer, where he has amassed a successful following over the years. Despite the different direction that both have taken in recent times, we could not have been any more excited and thrilled with this latest announcement.

Taking to his social media accounts, and Twitter in particular, Skream (real name Oliver Jones) made us all aware that “the boys are back in town,” and through a series of tweets he also announced that recent productivity has hit the roof, as the two upcoming productions with Benga, will also be followed by two more with Friction, one with Kid Drama, whilst a collaboration with Prospa is also on the cards. A truly legendary reunion in every sense possible, we will eagerly await the release of all the new music by these multi-faceted artists, with any further news expected to surface online in the new year.

The boys are back in town….

Skream X @iambenga 2.0…..

2022 we’re having it. — Oliver Jones (@I_Skream) December 27, 2021

Image Credit: press