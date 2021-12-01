Electric Forest returns as they announce their festival dates for 2022

By Creighton Branch 31

With over a two-year gap, Electric Forest will officially return to the hallowed grounds of Rothbury, Michigan, in summer 2022. With an announcement video this past week, the iconic festival will have revealed they will be commencing next year from June 23rd to the 26th.

Electric Forest planned to celebrate their 10th anniversary in 2020 but had to cancel due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The hope was to be back for 2021 but, the ongoing health concerns caused another cancellation once again. The timing now seems right as the promotion released a 15-minute tribute video titled “A Million Shining Lights” that celebrated the past ten years of the event and some of its iconic moments and with it came the reveal of the new dates.

The Michigan-based festival has continued to grow substantially in popularity over the past years, now welcoming over 40,000 guests for the weekend and has played host to some of electronic music’s most distinguished artists.

Information for on-sale dates and a limited number of 2022 edition wristbands will come at a later date. Details on shuttle passes, camping passes, and the official wristband exchange will follow soon. The 2022 line has yet to be announced, but it is a guarantee that the festival will be pulling out all stops for its return.

It has been a long wait without the festival but come next summer, the forest of Rothbury will no longer be quiet.

View the entire Electric Forest video announcement below. Stay tuned for more information on their website here.

Image Credit: Electric Forest/press