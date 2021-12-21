Fedde Le Grand drops club-ready hit ‘Bounce That’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 9

Internationally renowned DJ/Producer Fedde Le Grand returns to the release radar with his tenth and final original production of 2021, ‘Bounce That’. The catchy tune directly follows the prolific talent’s November-released collaborative hit single ‘Heaven’ with Robert Falcon featuring vocals from Sofia Quinn. Out now via his very-own Darklight Recordings imprint, ‘Bounce That’ is available to listen to across all streaming platforms.

Fedde Le Grand is considered to be one of the most defining figures in the fast-evolving genre of house music. His influence is felt continually throughout the electronic landscape and has been a constant force for over a decade. With a discography larger than most, Fedde has a multitude of timeless hits, including ‘Put Your Hands Up For Detroit’, ‘Let Me Think About It’, ‘Back & Forth’, and many, many more.

‘Bounce That‘ immediately kicks off with a pulsating bass, paired flawlessly alongside a propelling four-on-the-floor rhythm. A textured vocal flows throughout the dancefloor warmer’s approximately four-minute runtime, providing a heady touch to the atmospherically entrancing offering. A true turn-up anthem, the feel-good endeavor is audibly rife with lively production elements and an overall sprightly tone.

In addition to the new release, Le Grand is also currently on tour in Asia. Here are the remaining tour dates:

Dec 23, 2021 – Chengdu – Playhouse

Dec 24, 2021 – TBC

Dec 25, 2021 – Ningbo – S86

Dec 31, 2021 – REAL NYE

Listen to ‘Bounce That’ below:

Image Credit: Fedde Le Grand Press Ultra