Ferry Corsten ignites the festive season through ‘For Your Mind’: Listen

By Lakshay Bhagtani 21

The Dutch progressive trance legend Ferry Corsten has taken us all on a trip back to the 80s with his exciting new single called “For Your Mind“, which is out now via Flashover Recordings. Having worked on this idea at the esteemed Armada University during a masterclass, the artist has made the whole process of production look so easy and impulsive, which obviously is an outcome of a great many years that he has spent in the studio with dedication and willpower, apart from his natural eye for the art.

Dominated by some extremely haunting vocals that chant “Something For Your Mind” endlessly, the track amazes us with a sweet blend of Ferry Corsten’s characteristic sounds with the electronic vibes from the 80s. The single follows the artist’s recent releases like “Orenda” and “Poison” that recently made the headlines through Armin van Buuren‘s 2 hour long A State of Trance Year Mix 2021. Ferry Corsten has been in the news for one more reason lately – a forthcoming “new project” alongside Geronimo Snijtsheuvel, which was recenlty teased by him through an Instagram post.

Be sure to check out the classic trance anthem For Your Mind by Ferry Corsten below

Image Credit: Ferry Corsten (via Facebook)