Gabriel Wittner unveils house rendition of ‘If I Die Young’ feat. Slenderino & Luzie: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 29

Looking to make a name for himself in the electronic dance industry, Gabriel Wittner has teamed up with Slenderino for the release of ‘If I Die Young.’ Originally written by the ‘The Band Perry,’ both DJ/producers have opted for a dance piano house rendition of this classic hit, whilst taking on the vocal duties, is up and rising singer/songwriter Luzie.

Inspired by the likes of Martin Garrix, EDX and VIZE when naming a few, this up and coming artist has all the qualities required to reach the very top within the dance scene. At 22 years of age, Wittner has developed his own unique sound, with Deep House and Slap House being the prominent genres when producing. With each of his releases amassing millions of streams worldwide, the German-based DJ/producer has blessed fans alike with smash hits such as ‘Not Over‘ featuring TALYA, ‘Bulletproof‘ with LIGO, ‘Crazy for your love,’ and ‘Go Back.’

Bringing this iconic track back to life with this latest cover, Wittner further showcases his versatility when it comes to the production of music, with his rendition of ‘If I Die Young,’ a true indication of his undeniable talent. The combination of sad and emotional lyrics with a piano groovy house melody will have listeners embark on the most meaningful of journeys, whilst at the same time the energy throughout helps elevate the track to a different dimension. In further detail on the production process and main inspiration(s) behind this cover, both Wittner and Slenderino had the following to say;

“The mixture of sad lyrics and a happy melody has a great impact on one‘s emotions. Due to the happy melody the body produces a hormone, which makes us feel calm and relaxed. Therefore, the sadness that arises out of the lyrics will be neutralized. This way one can listen to the sad lyrics without feeling unhappy while listening. This was our inspiration to produce a cover of this amazing hit by ‘The Band Perry.’ We’ve really liked the strong lyrics of the song. That’s why we decided to remake it. Even though we both live miles apart, we are connected through our music.”

Out now via Relavel Records, make sure to check out this masterpiece of a track below. A clear indication of Wittner’s musical prowess, we are more than certain that this rising star will be blessing fans alike with one hit single after the other. We will most definitely be keeping a close eye on any future releases, but in the meantime, be sure to let us know what you think of this latest remake in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Gabriel Wittner (via Press Release)