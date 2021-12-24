HI-LO & Reinier Zonneveld continue collaborative journey with ‘String Theory’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 23

Two of the most exciting names in modern techno, Reinier Zonneveld and the Oliver Heldens alias HI-LO, have once again teamed up for another instalment in their electrifying collaborative journey which has set the techno scene alight. Following the likes of ‘Balearic Mornings,’ ‘Existencia,’ and ‘Saw Of Olympus‘ now comes ‘String Theory,’ the perfect gift for techno lovers to spend their Christmas Eve with.

HI-LO & Reinier Zonneveld are two titans of the Dutch techno scene, exploding within their own careers over the years eventually culminating in the start of their collaborations, with fans now calling for the pair to start a duo side project together. ‘String Theory’ is yet another excellent example of how the two of their signature styles bounce off of each other and compliment each other perfectly, with searing synths and unrelenting bass that never drops in energy. Over the original mix’s 7-minute runtime, there are multiple different sections to obsess over, managing to capture listener’s attentions from the very first second all the way to the end. Melodic yet punchy, ‘String Theory’ is an overall brilliant production.

Out now via Reinier Zonneveld label Filth on Acid, HI-LO & Reinier Zonneveld dazzle with ‘String Theory,’ and you can stream it below or on the usual platforms here.

Image Credit: Oliver Heldens (via Press), Reinier Zonneveld (via Facebook)