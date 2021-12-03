IMS Ibiza to return in April 2022 following a two-year hiatus

By Ryan Ford

The International Music Summit (IMS Ibiza Summit), will return for its thirteenth edition in April 2022 following a two year break.

The leading platform for industry, culture and education in electronic music, returns on 27th-29th April next year for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, reuniting the entire ecosystem of the genre for three-days of purposeful conversation, connection and celebration. Co-presented by BBC Radio 1 broadcasters Pete Tong MBE and Jaguar, highlights of the summit will include speed networking and official summit networking events, the IMS Legends Award dinner, and the legendary IMS Dalt Vila seven-hour closing celebration in the picturesque location of Ibiza Old Town.

Jaguar had this to say ahead of the such an long-awaited summit:

“Co-hosting IMS Ibiza Summit 2022 with the legend Pete Tong is truly a dream come true. I’ve learnt so much from attending the summit over the years and I feel so strongly about bringing through the next wave of electronic artists and opening doors for my generation. I’m excited to head up forward-thinking conversations and inspire and get to know new artists.”

Moving a month earlier in the calendar to the end of April, IMS Ibiza Summit 2022 will focus on its core values to an industry emerging and re-building following the devastating impact of the global pandemic. Some of the summits core values include sustainability, climate action, equality, innovation, education, mental health and wellbeing.

Image Credit: IMS YouTube