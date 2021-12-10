Jay Slay launches Vibe Raiders record label with ‘A Very Vibin’ Christmas’ album: Listen

By Ouranios Savva

Looking to further enhance his presence in the electronic dance industry, Jay Slay has just unveiled his latest venture, with the announcement of his very own record label Vibe Raiders. Gearing up for the holiday season, the label launch will be accompanied by the very first annual ‘A Very Vibin’ Christmas‘ album, featuring a “series of craved Christmas classics refreshed with just the right dose of sought after electro, dance, and EDM flavors.” Adding their own unique touch, special guests Nevve and Robbie Rosen help kick-start festivities in the most uplifting of ways!

Having only recently re-established himself within our community, Jay Slay has showcased his ability at well and truly adapting to any changes and obstacles faced, whilst at the same time continuing in the same path as he began under the brand of J-Hamz, with each of his latest releases being as exhilarating as ever. Proving just that, his hit single ‘All Night Long‘ amassed millions of streams worldwide, and in turn further elevated his status as an artist to watch. Continuing right from where he left off, this latest album has all the elements to get you grooving in no time, as it takes Christmas classics such as ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,’ ‘My Favourite Things,’ and ‘Silent Night,’ to a different dimension.

“There’s a huge need and market for Christmas music that is actually cool/fresh/new/electro-flavored/not stale, we think these tracks will be highly searched on Spotify. We’ll be doing an FM radio campaign in Canada/USA.” – Jay Slay

Arriving just in time to lift anyone’s spirit, ‘A Very Vibin’ Christmas’ will provide fans alike with the right dose of fun and festive elements, but at the same time, ensure that the electronic sound we all know and love is evident throughout. The addition of one of the world’s top electronic vocal crews in Nevve, and the ever-so delicate voice of American Idol finalist Robbie Rosen, add that extra touch to what is an outstanding body of work. Out now, be sure to check out the full album below, with ‘A Very Vibin’ Christmas’ also available on all platforms here. Enjoy!

