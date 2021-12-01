Jay-Z is now the most Grammy-nominated artist ever

By Creighton Branch 29

If there is anything Jay-Z doesn’t need to do, it is still to have to prove himself to be one of music’s all-time icons. However, the Brooklyn-based rapper continues to do just that, as he recently picked up three more nominations for the 64th annual Grammys raising his total to 83 overall nominations to put him in the sole lead for most all-time.

With the nominations coming from collaborations with Kanye West on his latest album “Donda,” and more specifically on the track “Jail,” along with his feature on the late-DMX’s track “Bath Salts,” Jay-Z most past former record holder, Quincy Jones.

To no surprise, this is just one of the many accomplishments for Jay-Z in 2021. Earlier this year, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with fellow artists such as the Foo Fighters, LL Cool J, Tina Turner and Kraftwerk.

From his first Grammy nomination coming in 1998 at the 41st annual Grammys up until now, the Empire State icon has racked up 23 overall wins. The latest coming last year in the form of Megan Thee Stallion’s global hit track, “Savage,” on which he had a writing credit.

The 64th Grammys Awards will take place on January 31st, 2022, in Los Angeles. View the entire list of nominees here.

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/ Getty Images