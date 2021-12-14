Jeffrey Sutorius announces 2022 world tour & album

By Nicole Pepe 23

Jeffrey Sutorius, or formerly known as Dash Berlin, has announced that he will be back to grace the stages worldwide in a 2022 world tour in addition to the release of a full album set to be released in the Spring of 2022. The announcement comes just after the release of his new single ‘Sink or Swim’, a collaboration with Mexican duo ANG, and vocalist Sarah de Warren, out now on Revealed Recordings.

Sutorius went on tour in 2021 all throughout China and North America, making stops at renowned clubs such as LAVO in New York City, Exchange in Los Angeles, and having a residency at Marquee in Las Vegas. Picking up where he left off, Sutorius will begin the first leg of his tour in North America, starting off in Dallas and making his way further south to South American cities like Buenos Aires in Argentina and Medellin in Colombia after he performs at Ultra Music Festival in Miami in March.

There are still performances being added, so be on the lookout for your nearest city.

1/13/22 – Dallas, TX – It’ll Do

1/15/22 – TBA – TBA

1/20 – 1/24/22 – Orlando – Groove Cruise

2/5/22 – Medellin – One Carnival Place

2/12/22 – Buenos Aires – Paradise Garage

2/25/22 – TBA – TBA

2/26/22 – Tempe, AZ – Shady Park

3/25 – 3/27/22 – Miami, FL – Ultra Music Festival

Listen to Jeffrey Sutorius, ANG and Sarah de Warren’s new single ‘Sink or Swim’ below:

To find out more information regarding tour dates, click here.

Image Credit: Press