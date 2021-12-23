John Digweed drops new album compilation titled “Quattro Artists”

By Ryan Ford 11

British deep house stalwart John Digweed has just release a new 4-disc album compilation called “Quattro Artists” on Bedrock Records.

On it, the legendary DJ champions some of the most promising production talent from his label, featuring the likes of Satoshi Fumi, Lopezhouse, Captain Mustache and Quivver on the 43-track compilation. The format of the album remains similar to some of his previous compilations, drawing together many musical influences and styles, in this case, a eclectic combination of deep house, sci-fi and techno. It draws together the four artist’s latest LPs, taking from “Mysterious Phenomenon”, “Apollo”, “Indigo Memories” and “Revelate” respectively.

The compressive selection of tracks, highlights the smooth and polished top-lines of “Horizons” (Quivver), the deep, moody synth-heavy number “Bleu Ciel” (Captain Mustache), the warm, oriental timbres of “A Ridge Of A Mountain” (Satoshi Fumi), and the undulating bass-line rhythms of “Clouds” (Lopezhouse).

Another one of his finest compilations to date, Digweed demonstrates what a keen eye the 54-year-old has for rising talent and builds upon the formidable reputation that Bedrock Records continues to carry with it to this day.

Be sure to check out the expansive new compilation, “Quattro Artists” as presented by John Digweed, below!

Image Credit: Insomniac