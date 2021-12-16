Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’ vest sold for $75k at auction

By Nicole Pepe 21

The infamous ‘DONDA’ vest that Kanye West fashioned during his live-streamed performance has just been sold via a Christie’s ‘Handbag X HYPE’ auction for $75,000. The all-black bulletproof piece was featured as a staple part of West’s fashion choice during the performance and during the 24-hour live-stream video that Kanye had set up during the days leading up to the release of his newest album ‘DONDA’. In addition to the hand-painted white print ‘DONDA’, the rapper autographed the vest with ‘MBD’ written on the back, which stands for ‘My body different’.

The vest was sold as part of an NFT (non-fungible token) package that was first sold for $20,000 and originated from a security guard from the ‘DONDA‘ event who had received the vest as a gift from Ye. Coupled with the physical vest, there was also a one-of-a-kind digital 3D version that was minted by Ethernity.

In a post from Christie’s they stated, “We are proud to offer a unique piece of music history: the bulletproof vest worn by Kanye during the August 5th debut of his DONDA album, complete with ballistics panels, hand-painted DONDA and Kanye signed MBD, ‘my body different’, and the first 1-of-1 NFT of its kind sold at Christie’s, allowing this moment in music history to live on both physically and digitally”

Some other items that were also sold as part of the ‘Handbags X HYPE’ auction included a pair of Yeezy 350s that were sold for over $37,000 and a complete collection of Off-White Nike‘s designed by the late Virgil Abloh, which sold for over $62,000.

Image Credit: Donda Jacket (via Gunner Stahl/Courtesy of DONDA). Kanye West (via Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)