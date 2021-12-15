Kav Verhouzer presents positivity-fueled track ‘Perfect Hideaway’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 2

Kav Verhouzer has been a mainstay of the Dutch dance-pop scene since his breakout collaboration with Sam Feldt, ‘Hot Skin’ back in 2014, since then the Dutch producer and Dj’s momentum hasn’t slowed with him offering an abundance of feel-good dancefloor-filling tracks throughout the years. Looking to add to his already impressing half a million monthly listeners on Spotify, Kav Verhouzer presents the world with the brand new track ‘Perfect Hideaway’.

‘Perfect Hideaway’ displays the producer’s talents in a phenomenal way, catchy hooks are met with intoxicating beats leading to a track that is begging to be played on everyone’s joyful days. Talented vocalist increases the enjoyment of the track as she sings the well-written lyrics which discusses being there for a lover through tough times that they can be an escape, hence perfect hideaway. It’s a track guaranteed to get stuck in your head and also unlock a tiny bit of nostalgia, something we could use in current times, it serves as a perfect pop-dance crossover. Kav Verhouzer talks about the inspiration behind the track and more when he states:

When I heard the vocal of Perfect Hideaway I immediately was getting good vibes. It inspired me a lot and in my head I heard the sounds of the production that I wanted to make right away. The vocal lines are so wonderful and give so much drive to the build up, it gives me the shivers. In the production I tried to combine happy house and 90’s piano house. To be honest, for the production I was a little inspired by the Venga Boys. I tried to give the record some feel good vibes but also some punchy drums. So the track has a match of happy feelings and a serious dance sound. Dream away on the perfect hideaway!

‘Perfect Hideaway’ is out now on the new label collaboration between King’s Castle and Soave and the release is accompanied by an official lyric video that puts a spotlight on the track’s cover art, which you can check out on YouTube here. Make sure to check out the track that’s guaranteed to put a smile on your face on Spotify below, alternatively stream it on your service of choice here.

Image Credit: Kav Verhouzer (Press)