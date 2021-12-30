Kryder announces the end of his well-renowned Kryteria Radio show

By Ouranios Savva

As most good things come to end at a certain moment time, these latest news have us reminiscing of how successful Kryteria Radio has been over the years. Curated and hosted by no other than groove master, Kryder, the UK-based DJ/producer has taken to his social media accounts, and Instagram in particular, in order to announce that tonight’s show will mark “the end of an era.”

Developing one of the most dedicated fan bases within our community is no easy task, however, the last 8 years have proven to be the most influential for both Kryder and his radio show, having dropped an array of groundbreaking tracks, enabling artists to emerge within the dance scene, and even more significantly, providing fans alike with one of the most renowned music platforms in the business. Fast-forward to now and 323 Kryteria Radio episodes later, the man himself has decided to say farewell with the following statement;

“GOODBYE. Tonight marks the end of a era! 8 years – 323 episodes of Kryteria radio. What a ride! A massive thanks to all the artists & labels who trusted us with so much upfront fire over the years, we really produced one of the freshest dance music shows in the world with a army of loyal followers! 2022 – it’s time for something different.”

Leaving us all with the most amazing of memories, we cannot help but start feeling nostalgic of what could have been. With this in mind though, we are more than certain that whatever may lay ahead for Kryder, will most definitely follow in the same successful pathway of everything that he has achieved. From teaming up with Kryder and presenting a Kryteria Radio 200 special, to today and the announcement of its final ever show, we would like to wish Kryder all the best in his future endeavors.

Image Credit: Kryder (via Facebook)