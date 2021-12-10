Les Plages Electroniques announce first names for massive 2022 edition

By Ellie Mullins

Set to take place in Cannes on 5-7 August at the world-famous Palais des Festivals, Les Plages Electroniques is back once again with a bang as it looks to celebrate its milestone 15th edition, and to get the party started early they have just unveiled the first set of names set to join them next year.

Spearheading the first phase lineup, France’s very own David Guetta will take to the famous stage for a special home country show, which will certainly prove not be missed. Following him, more superstar names include the ever-energetic Martin Garrix, adding to the mainstage sound that many can enjoy over the weekend. All types of genres are represented, with the best in techno, house, disco, and beyond also joining such as Paul Kalkbrenner, Reinier Zonneveld, French disco house legend Folamour, and many, many more to discover across multiple stages and days jam-packed with fun at every second.

“It was important to us that this new edition made an impact. We have evolved our event since 2006 to meet the public’s expectations as closely as possible, while surprising them year after year. We wanted to let go and have fun, as much as to treat festival-goers.” – said Matthieu Corosine, CEO Allover

From daily boat parties to stages on the beach, terrace, water and more stunning locations, also set to be announced are more DJs, workshops, talks with various speakers in the industry and much, much more to make up the most ambitious edition in the history of Les Plages Electroniques. Allegra Trichard, Director of Electronic Beaches, says about the festival:

“These two years of forced hiatus allowed us to work on our format in depth to offer the ultimate edition. Beyond this preparation, we took advantage of this time to test things. We started streaming, in particular with a set of Folamour on a yacht in the Lérins Islands, we piloted beach cleaning operations between Nice and Cannes and last summer we launched Villa Plages, a new concept for live concerts with your feet in the fresh grass of the gardens of Villa Rothschild in Cannes. We are continuing the production of international festivals with the Electronic Dunes in Tunisia, the MOGA Festival in Morocco and more recently a first version of the MOGA in Lisbon. All these experiences have allowed us to build a festival not only demanding in terms of programming, but also committed to the major themes that concern our audience such as respect for the environment (zero single-use plastic among others), the inclusiveness of audiences and the safety of our festival-goers.”

Image credit: press