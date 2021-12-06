Lumero unveils latest progressive house banger ‘Together’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 21

Returning with yet another progressive house banger, Lumero has just unveiled his latest single titled ‘Together.’ Making his presence felt with each production, the Canadian-based DJ/producer has set out on spreading hope and positivity through his high-energy and emotionally dense tracks. Destined for nothing other than success, this latest track will have listeners embark on the most unique of journeys, whilst the lyrical genius of Lumero’s creativity will only further elevate the dimension of this certified hit.

Having made his mark with releases such as ‘Genesis‘ featuring Trenton, ‘Make Your Move‘ featuring Jessy Wagner, and most recently ‘Hideaway‘ featuring Aleesia, this rising producer has been ticking every box towards a prosperous career within the dance scene. With a unique outlook on music production and not only, Lumero intertwines a narrative-driven approach to his songwriting, as he sets out to achieve a picturesque element for each of his melodic tracks. Having mastered his craft to perfection, ‘Together’ is yet another piece that fits the puzzle of this multi-faceted artist, with the man himself going in further detail;

“The inspiration for ‘Together’ was really to drive at the fact that everyone feels a bit lost every now and again. The sounds chosen, the lyrics written and overall ambiance is to create an atmosphere of positivity and high energy. I wanted a track that made the listener really believe, were all in this thing ‘Together.'”

Out now via Spinnup Records, we are more than certain that ‘Together’ will leave a lasting impact on each and every listener worldwide. A true gem of a track, oozing with energy from start to finish, Lumero has once more blessed the world with his undeniable talent. A certified hit in our books, make sure to check out ‘Together’ on Spotify below, with the track also available for streaming on all platforms here. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Lumero (via Instagram)