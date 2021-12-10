Mark Knight rounds off the year with fresh ‘Bullets Vol. 5’: Listen

By Samantha Reis 61

Entering the final stretch of 2021 releases in style, the Toolroom boss Mark Knight rounds off the year with the latest instalment of his popular ‘Bullets‘ series. ‘Bullets Vol. 5‘ sets a new pace for the festive season, spicing up Christmas with disco, funk and soul flavours. This work sees Mark Knight delve into his roots, evoking the sound that has heavily influenced his career. ‘Bullets Vol. 5’, out now via Toolroom, brings together two fantastic collaborations with two of Mark’s favourite DJ’s and producers of today, Mason and James Hurr, resulting in a double dose of club fever.

This has been a strong year for Mark Knight and a delight for his avid fans. Earlier this year, in June, the renowned titan released ‘Untold Business‘, his long-awaited debut album. The sparkling and funk-infused long-paying now passes the baton to the new EP, which features no small amount of groove and soul.

The first track is Mark’s delightful rework of ‘Givin’ Up,’ a disco-pearl from Mason, released earlier this year on Animal Language. If the realm separating house and disco can often seem like a myth, in this version of ‘Givin’ Up’ both genres blend delicately, delivering a perfect musical symbiosis. In this first track on the EP, Mark Knight takes Mason’s original and gives it a complete twist. Armed with his superpower of giving groovy sounds the roughness needed to ravish dance floors, Mark darkens the sound by making it harder and more clubbing. Ready for the floor, ‘Givin’ Up’ benefits from a melody and a rock-solid groove that wraps you in nostalgia, while the sharp, modern vocals make it a contemporary dance cut. Strong, explosive and bright as a disco ball, it’s a perfect track to shake the year 2021 behind.

Round two comes with a track full of salero, ‘Movin‘ is the perfect recipe to get everyone dancing. Produced in collaboration with exceptionally talented producer James Hurr, this hot tune gives off very sensual and hot vibes. The percussion is very organic, sometimes tribal, displaying Latin lines. Laura Davie‘s vocals give it body and also soul, making ‘Movin’ even more addictive and fluid. It will be a challenging endeavour to try not to keep humming this song after listening to it.

This EP is fresh and nostalgic, it’s new and classic, filling with soul the hearts that can’t resist the flame that house music ignites. This new work from Mark Knight is yet another clear shot in his discography. Dance along to ‘Bullets Vol. 5’ below:

Image Credit: Mark Knight (via Facebook)