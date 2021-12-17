Supreme Court of the Netherlands confirms Martin Garrix is the master owner of his tracks

By Ellie Mullins 39

Although the legal battle between Martin Garrix and Spinnin’ Records is still ongoing (since 2015), a new development has come to light, with the Supreme Court of the Netherlands confirming that he is the master owner of his own tracks.

Back in 2015 Garrix announced that he would be leaving the label, which he signed to when he was only 16 years old, a court ruled in agreement of Spinnin’ Records that he had no right to break his contract early and also with MusicAllStars Management. Since this time, lawsuits have been going back and forth with each winning various cases. This latest development concerns agreements that the artist made in 2012 and 2013 which also included financial agreements, and management made a statement regarding this latest outcome:

“We just took note of the Supreme Court of the Netherlands’ decision. We are happy that the Supreme Court confirmed that Martijn Garritsen (Martin Garrix) is the master owner of his own tracks and that the agreements will have to be judged again by the lower court. We will discuss next steps with our legal counsel.”

The Supreme Court stated that the “assessment of contracts between Martin Garrix and record company must be reconsidered” and that “the case has been referred to the Court of Appeal in Den Bosch to be reassessed.”

With this, we expect more news to be heard soon regarding this case, and you can read the full statement by the court regarding Martin Garrix and Spinnin’ Records here.

Image Credit: Martin Garrix (via Facebook)