Martin Garrix, Tiësto, and more celebrate Max Verstappen’s F1 World Championship

By Ouranios Savva 18

With the Formula 1 (F1) season finale full steam ahead, the final race of the year had all the elements required for one most the most thrilling endings in Motorsport history. Equal on points, 7 time World Champion Lewis Hamilton was on the brink of history once more, as a win at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix would have seen him surpass legendary driver Michael Schumacher in World Championship titles. Standing in his way, was no other than Belgian/Dutch racing sensation Max Verstappen, as the Red Bull Racing driver sought his maiden F1 World Championship title.

What was set to be an astonishing race from the off-set, fans worldwide had the opportunity of witnessing an exhilarating battle between two greats, with Verstappen clinching the first place and the title in the very last lap of this extraordinary event. As expected, a whole nation was ecstatic with the win of their fellow country man, with a number of producers from the electronic dance scene quick to showcase their enthusiasm and congratulate the World Champion through posts on their social media accounts.

First to unveil his excitement to the world, was no other than Dutch superstar Martin Garrix, with the DJ/producer also present at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. Further proving the close friendship between Garrix and Verstappen, the former also performed a surprise set on the podium as part of the celebrations that mark an unforgettable day for everyone involved.

Also showing their appreciation for Verstappen’s achievement, Tiësto, Armin van Buuren and Johan Gielen celebrated with the rest of their country, and at the same time, made sure that they are part of one of the most historic days in Dutch and not only Motorsport history. We would like to also congratulate Verstappen on becoming the F1 World Champion for the first time, and wish him all the best for what the future holds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Garrix (@martingarrix)





Image Credit: BredaDanceMusic (via Twitter)