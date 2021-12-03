MDLBEAST announce program and speakers lineup for XP conference

By Ellie Mullins

After it was announced that MDLBEAST would be bringing the first ever electronic music conference to Riyadh, called XP, just ahead of their flagship SOUNDSTORM festival this month, they have now unveiled the lineup of speakers and the program for what ticketholders can expect from the first ever edition.

Across three days on 13-15 December, XP will explore different aspects of the scene across four different pillars: talent , scene (19 activations), policy (11 activations) and impact (9 activations) in what they call the ‘building blocks of the development of the regional music industry.’ With there being something for everyone to enjoy from live performances and workshops to panels and screenings – with even more activities to discover – all of this is available day and night. During the day, the conference comes alive with the discussions and knowledge of industry experts and at night, XP turns into a club with performances filled with curated lineups of unique artists across a whole range of multiple different stages to put a spotlight on up-and-coming Saudi talent and event brands.

“The XP conference will help accelerate the growth of the music industry across the Middle East. We’re bringing together the most forward-thinking people from the world of music who will offer their insights and expertise to provoke conversation and incite positive action to grow our music industry.” – says Ramadan Alharatani, CEO of MDLBEAST via a press release

Ticketholders will also be able to listen to industry experts speak, and the lineup for this consists of Chaz Jenkins (Chartmetric), Sons of Yusuf, Omar Basaad (Coexist Records), and a multitude of others. MDLBEAST’s very own Baloo will also be featured on the docu-series screening at XP titled Amplify as he goes on a journey to four different prominent nightlife cities to find out what makes the music scene there so successful.

Final tickets for XP are available to budding music professionals and fans, with aspiring artists available to apply for discounts on three-day tickets. To get tickets and explore everything that will be on offer, click here. To view teasers of all of the different pillars, follow the conference on Instagram here.

Image Credit: MDLBEAST (via Facebook)