Meduza unveil stunning music video for Hozier collaboration ‘Tell It To My Heart’: Watch

By Ellie Mullins 31

Not long ago, hit-makers Meduza unveiled a surprising yet well-received collaboration with soulful singer & songwriter Hozier. The track, named ‘Tell It To My Heart‘ has so far gained over 20 million streams on Spotify alone and continues to impress Meduza and Hozier fans alike with the addictive rhythm and emotion injected into it. Now, they have unveiled a stunning music video to go along with the track, and it is out now.

Following the story of two brothers from children to adults, it navigates a story of wanting to keep a bond alive as much as it once was. Immersing viewers into a story and feeling like they know the family being portrayed in the video, it is full to the brim of sweeping, stunning shots of breathtaking surroundings, incredible acting, and much more than anyone could ever want from a music video. Doing the song justice with its visual accompaniment, it is equally as beautiful as the track, which Hozier spoke about previously on Twitter:

“Towards the end of a long period of weighing up what we’ve missed about night life and its spaces, and with it the communal buzz of dance floors and live electronic music, Meduza reached out to me with a song and it felt like the right time to lend my voice to a project outside my comfort zone“

Watch the official music video for ‘Tell It To My Heart’ below, and stream the track here.

Image credit: press