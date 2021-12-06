Oliver Heldens and Anabel Englund link up for groove-filled track ‘Deja Vu’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury

Continuing on his extensive streak of quality releases, whether it be from himself or his darker underground alias HI-LO, the Dutch megastar Oliver Heldens has been an unmatched player in the industry. With already over a dozen releases this year alone the DJ and producer now proudly present’s to the world the track ‘Deja Vu’ featuring talented American singer, songwriter Anabel Englund who has previously worked with some of the industries best such as MK and Lee Ross.

‘Deja Vu’ is a perfect example of how Oliver Heldens has exquisitely developed his sound and skills over the years, featuring his signature groove-filled bassline and accompanied by guitar-rifts along with Anabel Englund’s stellar vocals and heavenly harmonies. The end result is a song that will transport any listener to the summer season, something we all need in these cold winter months. Lyrically ‘Deja Vu’ is carefree and easy-going, talking about the highs of love, something we can all relate to. Oliver Heldens himself talks more about the creation of the track when he states:

“I’ve been a fan of Anabel Englund’s music since 2013, and even more so during this pandemic hearing all of her new music, I knew she could be perfect for this track, so I sent the instrumental to her and luckily she was really into it – We then met up in LA to finalize the song and recorded some extra hooky melodies, and after that, we were both even more convinced about this record, so we moved around some things in our release schedules to make this song our top priority because we think the world needs to hear it!”

The incredible ‘Deja Vu’ is out now on Oliver Heldens’ own label OH2 Records, a sublabel of Heldeep, and be sure to check the song out for yourself on Spotify below and let us know what you think.

Image Credit: Oliver Heldens (via Facebook)