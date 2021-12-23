One World Radio set to celebrate New Year with 24-hour-long celebration show

By Ellie Mullins 2

Tomorrowland‘s One World Radio has had one busy and brilliant year. From numerous special broadcasts such as the Tomorrowland Top 1000, special Avicii tribute shows, and launches of new monthly radio shows, they also have had some other incredible achievements such as hitting 1000 days of broadcasting on air and getting a weekly show on Clubbing TV. There’s certainly a lot to celebrate this year for the One World Radio team, and now they’re ending the year in style with a special 24-hour-long New Year’s celebration show.

On December 31, fans of every genre from house to techno and all genres in between can tune into the radio’s website for 24 continuous hours to listen to their favourite tunes at any hour of the day/night. Catering to every timezone, there will be a special countdown to midnight ensuring that all fans from every corner of the world can join in and enter the new year with Tomorrowland and One World Radio.

This celebration follows Tomorrowland’s virtual 31.12.2020 festival which saw the likes of ARTBAT, David Guetta/Jack Back, Armin van Buuren and more perform. Known for show-stopping celebrations, this 24-hour celebration will certainly be no different. Tune into the One World Radio website here on the big day, and be sure to look back upon all of the entertaining shows that have happened this year, as well as checking out the jam-packed schedule for upcoming shows.

Image credit: via Tomorrowland