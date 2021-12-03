Pete Tong presents new EP ‘Pete Tong + Friends: Ibiza Classics’: Listen

By Pol Torà 30

The British DJ, producer and radio presenter Pete Tong has presented his brand new and highly anticipated ‘EP Pete Tong + Friends: Ibiza Classics,’ out now via Ministry of Sound. The compilation features high quality collaborations with huge names in the scene such as Becky Hill, Riton, ARTBAT, Kölsch, Vula, Tale of Us, Elderbrook, Eats Everything and Franky Wah; all featuring non-other than Jules Buckley.

Therefore, this one is becoming the fourth chapter of his popular and traditional Classics series. Furthermore, the EP is accompanied by the UK live tour that this weekend is making the final stops in London’s O2 Arena. Pete Tong, the conductor Jules Buckley and the Heritage Orchestra will bring the Ibiza classics back for two more shows that promise to be epic.

When asked about the EP, the maestro Pete Tong had this to say about it:

“Pete Tong + Friends takes the Ibiza Classics story to the next level. It’s been so inspiring collaborating with some of my favorite artists, DJ’s and producers on 8 fresh new interpretations of these legendary tunes and a brand new original song with Kölsch & Elderbrook. I can’t wait to start performing them live at our shows.”

After announcing this EP back in October, Pete Tong is finally excited to reveal the album which aims to take you back to the white isle. Listen to ‘Pete Tong + Friends: Ibiza Classics’ below or stream it here.

Image Credit: Ministry of Sound