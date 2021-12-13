Porter Robinson announces European Nurture Live Tour for 2022

By Ellie Mullins 20

Following a North American tour where Porter Robinson brought his spectacular brand new live show ‘Nurture Live‘ to celebrate the release of his 2021 ‘Nurture‘ album – his second studio album following ‘Worlds‘ in 2014 – following a live debut of the show at his Second Sky festival, he has just announced a highly awaited and anticipated European tour for 2022.

The tour which spans the month of April will see him stop in European cities like Denmark, Germany, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands before heading to the UK with Cream for stops in Dublin, Edinburgh, Manchester, and London which will end the tour on April 23 at Electric Ballroom, also coinciding with the album’s one year anniversary. Fans are in for a massive treat after seeing what the tour has already involved following a string of sold-out performances in America. They will be treated to an audio visual delight, as Porter is known for creating immersive and stunning live shows which tend to go above and beyond in the creative department to offer up a unique experience.

ANNOUNCING : NURTURE LIVE EUROPE TOUR. IT’S HAPPENING (you can sign up for the presale below)https://t.co/KMqRU0T9b1 pic.twitter.com/4pXTZtbW97 — porter robinson (@porterrobinson) December 13, 2021

Expecting to be sold out and in high demand, the tour is now taking pre-sale sign ups and you can now sign up here to be first in line to snag tickets. You can watch the full performance of Nurture Live at Second Sky below to get prepared.

Image credit: Vanessa Lim (via The Daily Californian)