Quebec will be banning dancing in nightclubs

By Nicole Pepe 18

Starting Monday, Quebec will ban dancing in nightclubs in order to prevent the spread of the Omicron, the newest variant of the COVID-19 virus.

As we gear up to go into year two of the COVID-19 pandemic due to numerous variants of the virus developing; nightlife, concerts, and gatherings have been forced to reconsider restrictions as cases continue to surge. This past week, the Premier in Canada announced new restrictions to be set into place in order to slow the spread that sets new capacity maximums on places of business, places of worship, indoor family gatherings, and nightclubs. “We have to be able to reduce contacts,” and added: “Since the start, for 21 months, Quebec has been one of the places where the restrictions have been the most severe. We’re going to continue to do this. We’ll continue to make sure we react quickly,” stated Premier Legault. For businesses and places of worship, they must reduce their capacity by 50%, and for indoor gatherings, they must cap the attendance at ten people.

In a more specific statement, the Premier has banned office holiday parties, karaoke, and dancing indoors, as such activities tend to be of “high-risk activity”.

Just this past Thursday, the city of Quebec reported 2,736 positive cases, which has been the highest reported in one day since early January.

In a statement from the Regional Public Health Director Dr. Mylène Drouin, he stated, “The current situation in Montreal is not really what we were planning or expecting two weeks before Christmas, I think it commands us to be more agile and resilient facing the Omicron situation.”

Image Credit: Festival d’été de Québec