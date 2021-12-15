Sebastian Ingrosso set to join Axwell for MDLBEAST Soundstorm Festival B2B set

By Ouranios Savva 27

All set to take center stage for the first time since 2018, Axwell Λ Ingrosso have just been included in the lineup for this weekends’ MDLBEAST Soundstorm Festival in Saudi Arabia. With the return of Swedish House Mafia, as well as the impact of the global pandemic, the duo have been in a halt when it comes to live performances, with this latest announcement coming as a pleasant surprise, as Sebastian Ingrosso’s attendance was confirmed at the very last minute.

Marking the very first live performance of any Swedish House Mafia member since the beginning of the pandemic, these latest news are worthy of yet another frenzy among their millions of fans. Further indicating the significance of this upcoming show, fans alike will finally have the opportunity of witnessing the progressive house masterpiece of a set that Axwell Λ Ingrosso have made a custom of over the years once again. Resonating with each and every member of our community, we cannot help but display our excitement, and although the Axwell Λ Ingrosso project and branding may have retired as a result of the trio getting back together, this latest outcome could not have come at the most perfect of times.

Further expanding the already impressive lineup, MDLBEAST have emerged as one of the most dynamic brands located in the Middle East, and with no signs of slowing down, we are more than certain that the upcoming Soundstorm Festival will be one for the history books. The addition of Ingrosso alongside the previously announced Axwell can be considered as the cherry on top of the cake, with fans alike eagerly anticipating this weekend’s set.Taking place from the 16th until the 19th of December, you can be sure that some of the biggest names within the dance industry will providing the most unforgettable of experiences whilst sharing love through music. For further information on the festival and not only, check out their official website here.

Image Credit: Rukes.com