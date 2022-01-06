Sico Vox releases up-lifting single ‘Bubble Up’ feat. Adrian Noble & Richie Loop: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 31

Looking to further enhance his presence in the electronic dance industry, Sico Vox has teamed up with Adrian Noble and Richie Loop for the release of ‘Bubble Up.’ An up-lifting and catchy single in its own right, the Dutch-based DJ/producer has once more shown his versatility when it comes to music production, with his unique mix of Afro House, Moombahton and Dancehall implemented throughout. Combining each element to perfection, this latest track will have listeners grooving from the off set, whilst its easy to follow lyrics have resulted in the production of a club-worthy hit.

Having gained support from the likes of Diplo, Major Lazer, Kris Kross Amsterdam, and Johnny 500 when only naming a few, it is more than evident that Sico Vox has set out on making his own mark within our community. With each of his releases amassing millions of streams worldwide, this rising star is the personification of an artist that has not only mastered his craft to perfection, but at the same time, has ensured that diversity is a key element when it comes to producing music and collaborating with fellow artists in the dance scene. Looking to follow in the success of ‘Dat She Like‘ featuring Leftside and Mestiic, and ‘Fuehgo‘ featuring FIGHT CLVB and Richie Loop, this latest track has all the elements that will have listeners begging for more.

“‘Bubble Up’ is a mix of Moombahton, Dancehall and Electronic music elements. This combination of styles is sure to get anyone moving towards the dance floor. The vocals by Richie Loop are very catchy and easy to sing along to.” – Sico Vox

A true masterpiece of a track, we are more than certain that ‘Bubble Up’ will reach the very top of the charts. Providing that feel-good vibe from start to finish, each artist has added their own unique touch, and in turn, the distinct sound from each genre is in perfect harmony throughout. Out now via Basshall Movement, be sure to check out this high-energy and feel-good track on Spotify below, with ‘Bubble Up’ also available for streaming on all platforms here. A certified hit in our books, we would also like to know what you think in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Sico Vox (Press)