SLANDER hit ‘Love Is Gone’ is treated to a special Tiësto remix: Listen

By Jackson Naffa 13

Arguably one of the greatest electronic dance music tracks of all time, ‘Love Is Gone’ by SLANDER and Dylan Matthew has been treated to its 12th (and standalone) remix by none other than Tiësto.

Having racked up over 60 million streams on Spotify and captivating the hearts of music lovers all over the world, it’s no surprise that over two years since its initial release, this track is still so relevant today.

‘Love Is Gone’ was released on Gud Vibrations, SLANDER’S joint label with trap lord NGHTMRE, in 2019. The beginning of 2020 welcomed a 7-remix pack including remixes from Danny Olson, Synymata and Kompany. This year, some of electronic music’s finest graced the track, copping remixes from R3HAB, Kaskade, Alok and Armin van Buuren in a staggered release.

Tiësto adds a nice progressive touch to the track, which will no doubt feature heavily in his upcoming sets. He’ll be hitting up SOUNDSTORM festival in Saudi Arabia next weekend, as well as a busy run across the United States into the New Year and a small Australian stint in March.

Having just come off a hot run of shows, including multiple sets at EDC Las Vegas (one of them back-to-back with Said The Sky) and appearances at Lost Lands and Lollapalooza, as well as recent collaborations with Ganja White Night, MARAUDA and Elle Vee, SLANDER have had a 2021 to remember. They’ll be looking forward to 2022, with a live and exclusive performance at Ultra Music Festival in Miami featuring Dylan Matthew.

SLANDER have also been teasing the second part of ‘Love Is Gone’ (titled ‘Walk On Water’) in their live sets for the best part of two years; the track also features British vocalist RØRY (the sister of trance DJ Gareth Emery). Maybe in 2022, it’ll see the light of day?

You can stream the remix below, be sure to let us know your thoughts!

Image Credit: Eclipse media via Facebook