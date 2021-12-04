Swedish House Mafia forced to cancel first show back due to testing positive for Covid-19

By Ouranios Savva 3

Legendary trio Swedish House Mafia have just announced that they will no longer be able perform at the Audacy Beach Festival at Fort Lauderdale. With two out of the three members testing positive for COVID-19, the Swedish icons have taken to their social media accounts to make their fans aware that “despite following precautionary measures,” this current outcome is out of their hands.

Set to take place this weekend (4th and 5th of December, 2021), their show would have been the first-ever Swedish House Mafia live performance since the start of the pandemic. A huge blow for both the group and the event, as well as the thousands of fans eagerly awaiting for this very show, this decision has come with the safety of everyone involved first in their minds. In further detail, the trio shared a story on Instagram stating the following;

“Despite following precautionary measures, two members of the group have tested positive for covid-19, meaning we will be unable to perform this Sunday at Audacy Beach Festival, Fort Lauderdale. We’re sorry to disappoint our fans so close to the show, but we have to follow the recommended government guidelines and self-isolate. We must prioritize the health of our group, the crew, festival staff and our fans. We love you all and will see you soon.”

A truly unfortunate outcome, but with the global pandemic still very much impacting our day to day lives, health is what has to be prioritized. Despite the cancellation of their performance, attendees will still be entertained by a huge lineup, including the likes of Twenty One Pilots, The Lumineers, Glass Animals, Modest Mouse, Bleachers, WILLOW, and Beabadoobee.

Image Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic