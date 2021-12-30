Swedish House Mafia unveil recomposition of ‘One’ titled ‘One Symphony’ releasing this week

By Ellie Mullins 60

To start off the new year as they mean to go on, Swedish House Mafia – consisting of some of Sweden’s finest electronic talents in Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello – have unveiled that they are releasing a very special rendition of their mega hit ‘One,’ which was originally released in 2010 as their first studio single. Releasing on January 1 to fans to spend their new year’s day with, they will release ‘One Symphony,’ an orchestral version of the beloved dance hit.

Teaming up with Jacob Mühlrad, a Swedish composer who also happens to be the youngest composer to have a piece performed at The Royal Swedish Opera, they stated on Instagram:

“When we first created ’One’ we created it like an orchestra, each sound and note played it’s role and had its place in the piece. Almost 3 years ago we started a conversation with @jacobmuhlrad to see how it would sound in his world. So with that said we are honoured to work with such an incredibly talent on this powerful recomposition of ‘One’ in The ‘One Symphony’. Out on January 1st.

Happy New Year and lots of Love

Steve, Seb and Ax”

Aside from being released on streaming platforms, it will also be available on vinyl – with artwork from Alexander Wessely – to those looking to add another piece to their vinyl collections. Diving a bit more into the structure of the track, Mühlrad also stated on his Instagram page:

“My starting point in writing ‘One Symphony’ was to use the beautiful simplicity of the main melody originally written as a downward scale movement within the interval of a 5th. The 5th is an interval that exists in all musical traditions in the world.”



View the artwork for ‘One Symphony’ below, and gear up for its release on January 1.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @swedishhousemafia

Image credit: Therese Öhrvall via Billboard