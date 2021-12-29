Swedish House Mafia share behind-the-scenes clip of ‘Moth To A Flame’ music video

By Ouranios Savva

Ever since their long-awaited return, Swedish House Mafia have been making headlines with each of their endeavors. From the release of new music, the hype around their upcoming album ‘Paradise Again‘ and their eventual return on stage once their world tour commences, we are all constantly at the edge of our seats to see what’s next. Making waves within the dance scene has become somewhat of a regular occurrence for the iconic trio, with their massive collaboration ‘Moth To A Flame‘ featuring The Weeknd, being a major stepping-stone in what so far is a more than successful comeback within our community.

Looking to further spoil their fans worldwide, the legendary Swedes have dropped a behind-the-scenes clip of their biggest hit since their return, where they offer a small snippet on how the music video for ‘Moth To A Flame’ was created, as well as an explanation behind the main inspiration and message that they have set out on portraying. Focusing directly on the constant pursue of pleasure that us humans can’t seem to get enough of, combined with a mysterious atmosphere surrounding these mega stars, we can safely say that director Alexander Wessely has once again proven his undeniable talent at creating a masterpiece of a music video.

“The concept is based on us humans and our constant need and greed for more. And that we sometimes pursue things that we know hurt us or is bad for us. But we keep doing it anyway until it’s too late.” – Sebastian Ingrosso

A treat for anyone that will come across any ‘Moth To A Flame’ related video, we cannot contain our excitement for all the upcoming Swedish House Mafia music that will surface in due course. In the meantime however, be sure to check out the behind-the-scenes clip below, and whilst you at it, the only recently released extended mix of ‘Moth To A Flame’ is most definitely also worth your attention.

Image Credits: The Weeknd (via Facebook), Swedish House Mafia (via Facebook)