Swedish House Mafia Las Vegas performance cancelled due to iHeartMedia withdrawal from CES event

By Ouranios Savva 74

With COVID-19 influencing our lives on a daily basis, news such as the following further demonstrate the uncertainty surrounding the current challenges that we are facing. In the latest setback to occur due to the rise of cases since the introduction of the new Omicron variant, what was already set out to be smaller scaled than the usual event, the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas has been dealt with a major blow, as high-profile cancellations have emerged, with the likes of Meta, Twitter, Pinterest and Amazon being among the big-name participants that will no longer be attending the in-person event.

Dubbed as the “Global Stage for Innovation,” CES enables the world’s biggest brands to further enhance their reputation and in turn do business with some of the most influential innovators within the tech sector. Having felt the impact of the pandemic in more ways than none, CES is now faced with yet another challenge, and as the spread of the Omicron variant increases and further high-profile companies withdraw from the lineup, there is a possibility of the event being cancelled only a few weeks before its start date. Edging further closer to cancellation as it seems, one of the largest broadcast media companies in the U.S., iHeartMedia, have also announced that they will no longer be attending the upcoming CES event, and thus, the scheduled special performance by legendary trio Swedish House Mafia will no longer take place.

“We were looking forward to seeing you at our iHeartRadio Live at CES party at Area 15 on Thursday, January 6, 2022 to share a special performance by Swedish House Mafia — but to keep our friends and partners safe during this unpredictable time, we’ve made the decision to cancel the event.” – iHeartRadio

Set to take place from the 5th until the 8th of January, 2022, the event as of the time of writing has no intend of being cancelled. In turn, CES have ensured that all precautionary measures have been placed, and anyone who is looking to attend, must be fully vaccinated. With a large amount of exhibitors still expected to be present, CES aim at providing all the means necessary in creating a safe environment for everyone involved. For any further information on the CES event, be sure to check out their official website here.

Image Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic