Swedish House Mafia unveil extended mix of ‘Moth To A Flame’ feat. The Weeknd: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 73

The return of Swedish House Mafia could not have come at a better timing, with the iconic trio providing a glimpse of happiness through all the uncertainty that the global pandemic has brought these past couple of years. Having only quite recently engaged with their fans through the creation of an official Discord server, the much anticipated Q&A was filled with hidden gems, one of them being the immanent release of a dub version to their already successful collaboration with The Weeknd, ‘Moth To A Flame.’

Fast-forward to a month later, and just in time for the most festive of seasons, the Swedish trailblazers made good to their promise, well Sebastian Ingrosso’s promise if we are being more precise, as the extended version of ‘Moth To A Flame’ has just surfaced online. In a similar fashion to how their iconic track ‘Euphoria‘ with Usher was given that extra treatment, this time round, the trio have blessed us all with a more uptempo and highly powerful rendition. Taking an already perfect production to even further heights is in the Swedish House Mafia DNA, and we most certainly cannot contain our excitement for being blessed with this gift of a track.

Maintaining that sense of serenity that was witnessed throughout the original, and in turn providing the more house-centric tone that we have all known to love, is what further amplifies the music genius of this legendary trio, whilst The Weeknd’s flawless vocals guide this latest rendition to the absolute peak of perfection. A true masterpiece in every sense of the meaning, it comes to no surprise that even with just a few tweaks and turns, ‘Moth To A Flame’ has reached a level of utter bliss. With this in mind, be sure to check the extended version on Amazon Music here, with the remake expected to be available on further streaming platforms in the near future. Enjoy!

Image Credits: Swedish House Mafia (via Facebook), The Weeknd (via Facebook)