The BRIT Awards announce nominations for Best Dance Act for 2022 edition

By Jack Spilsbury 25

It’s that time of year again as the United Kingdom gears up for its most prestigious award show The Brit Awards. With 2022 marking the 42nd edition of the awards show, the organisation behind the show the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) has recently revealed to the world this year’s nominations including the heavily sought-after Best Dance Act award.

There are 5 nominations in the Best Dance Act category, and kicking things off with the first nomination is Joel Corry. This fairly new to the scene producer was nominated for Best New Act in 2021 but has certainly not slowed down his momentum with massive hits the likes of ‘Out Out’, ‘I Wish’ and track ‘BED’ which was a megahit collaboration with David Guetta and 2nd Best Dance Act nomination Raye. Raye is the superstar vocalist featured on the track ‘BED’ which sees it receive a nomination for Song of The Year at this year’s awards, the singer-songwriter alongside this has had a massive year with multiple songwriting credits and hits of her own including UK top 20 hit ‘Ferrari Horses’, a collaboration with D-Block Europe.

The BRIT Awards wouldn’t be the same without a nomination for the mastermind Scottish DJ and Producer Calvin Harris, who’s our 3rd nomination in the Best Dance Act category. Already receiving 2 BRIT Awards over his extensive career including Producer of the Year in 2019, this year sees Calvin Harris sweep a nomination after his incredible accomplishments over the past 12 months. The producer garnered a top 10 hit with ‘By Your Side‘ and also multiple groundbreaking tracks and achievements under his Love Regenerator alias. Fred Again.. is our 4th nomination, being last years winner of Producer of The Year the 28-year-old has no signs of stopping, being the thoughts behind some of the years biggest hits, from artists the likes of Ed Sheeran and specifically ‘Bad Habits’ which is the UK’s top-selling single this year. Finalising the nominations for Best Dance Act is the incredible Becky Hill, featuring on some of the years biggest songs including the platinum-selling track ‘Remember’ with David Guetta, the singer-songwriter also released to the world her highly praised debut album ‘Only Honest on the Weekend’ which of course had a hand in her well-deserved nomination.

You can check out the full list of nominations for The BRIT Awards 2022 on their official website here, and don’t forget to let us know who you think will win the Best Dance Act award. The BRIT Awards take place on Tuesday 8 February.

Image credit: via Alloa Advertiser