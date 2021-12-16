The most successful electronic music artists of all time

By Yotam Dov 5

By definition, electronic music uses digital, circulatory-based music technology and musical instruments to create music. Think of Kraftwerk, Prodigy, Carl Cox, and Underworld. All these artists have put the electronic aspects of musical production into use.

Historically, the 1953 production of the first song solely through electronic generators is one of the most notable developments. Some famous artists who contributed to electronic music changes include:

Hal Freedman reduced the 18 hour-recording by Wagner into 3-minutes segments. The 3-minute segments then became examples of compositions whose sound source has only brief spoken utterances.

Jean Baronnet and Francoiis’ U 47 source sounds were fragmented into an amazing blend of long and short voices.

Kraftwerk

As a German band with its roots in Düsseldorf, Kraftwerk made significant contributions to electronic music. The band is among the first to popularize the genre, fully embracing electronic instrumentation. Furthermore, with the use of vocoders, drum machines, and synthesizers, Kraftwerk’s growth was immeasurable. Lastly, the band’s creativity led to the introduction of a robot pop style that was never heard before. As a result, this formed the basis for future hip-hop, techno, among others.

Prodigy

A group from the 1990s techno hardcore scene, Prodigy’s style was accessible and ungainly, inspired by punk. On top of that, it made extensive use of breakbeats and samples from animated series tracks. In fact, their fusion of techno and rock elements has led many to place them among the big beat bands. In contrast, others classify them among techno, electronica, and various expressions of dance and electronic music.

Carl Cox

Starting his career at a quite young age, DJ Carl Cox’s fame began mixing Chicago house music. In those days, the art of mixing using three decks was considered very uncommon. However, this made him even more famous. Another thing that made him a celebrity DJ was his 1990s single debut for Paul Oakenfold’s Perfecto label named “I want you.” In fact, he became untouchable with his deck skills and the Ibiza Space event that he hosted every summer.

Underworld

Starting in 1987 as funk and synth-pop outfit, Underworld gained prominence after reshaping into a trance and techno group. In its new venture, the group became famous for its dynamic performance atmosphere, cryptic lyrics, and progressive compositions. One of their most famous tracks is Born Slippy. In fact, this song is still considered a party anthem to this day. This British group have provided soundtracks to films including Trainspotting. The importance of soundtracks can also be observed in online casino games. In fact, casino providers are constantly improving their soundtracks to make games more appealing.

Conclusion

To conclude, electronic music is solely created using electronic technology or blending electronic and mechanical instruments. This kind of music dates back to 1953 when the first song was produced exclusively from electronic music generators. Since then, several iconic electronic music artists have contributed to improving the music. Furthermore, to this day, some of the most successful electronic music artists of all time include Kraftwerk, Prodigy, Carl Cox, and Underworld.

Image Credit: The Prodigy