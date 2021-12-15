Tom Colontonio remixes Nio’s dance-pop single “Heart Stops”

By Ryan Ford 11

Veteran producer Tom Colontonio has transformed Nio’s melodic dance-pop number “Heart Stops” in a fresh and invigorating trance remix of the original.

Nio is Tom’s brother, Joseph Colontonio, and the siblings have now connected through reworking each others music. Having grown up together with a joint passion for music, their creative chemistry shines through in this rather unique collaboration. While “Heart Stops” embodies live instrumentation and a modern, edgy pop feel, Tom Colontonio has injected it with relentless trance energy with his remix, giving the original a fresh pair of legs with its riveting sound. In production, he has expertly contrasted euphoric and uplifting moments with heavy and hard-trance flow for the ultimate club-ready remix.

This 418 Music remix sure adds to an illustrious discography from over the years, having earned the respect of huge industry names with the likes of Paul Van Dyk, Tiesto, Armin Van Buuren, John O’Callaghan and more, all supporting him at one time or another. Tom started his musical journey just aged 14, and has since gone on to play some of the biggest clubs and parties in his native Philadelphia and beyond.

Be sure to check out Tom Colontonio’s remix of his brother’s (Nio’s) dance-pop single “Heart Stops” below!

Image Credit: The Nocturnal Times