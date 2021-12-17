Tomorrowland gets approval for three weekends of the festival in 2022

By Jack Spilsbury 66

It seems like an age ago since we were in Boom, Belgium experiencing the wonders that is the festival Tomorrowland. Although the festival has been blessing us each summer since the Covid-19 pandemic began with incredible Around the World digital festivals, we’ve all been eager for the real thing. Finally, 2022 seems like the year that Tomorrowland will make its return and not with two but three incredible weekends of magic.

Tomorrowland has been hoping for 3 weekends of the festival for quite some time now, expressing the need is down to make up for the financial loss of cancellations of the past 2 years. Luckily the festivals prayers have been answered as they receive permission from the province of Antwerp allowing them to host the 3rd weekend. Tomorrowland spokesperson Debby Wilmsen discusses the welcomed news more when she states:

This is very good news for us, – We have not been able to organize Tomorrowland for two years. We are therefore very much looking forward to both the winter edition in France and the 3 summer weekends in the Schorre.

The three weekends of the festival are all expected to take place in July, although Tomorrowland themselves have not yet announced a date, the festival has specified that this is a one-year occurrence and won’t become a mainstay for future years. The edition of a third weekend of the festival will also have some compromises, mostly to keep festival-goers safe but also to be respectful of the residents of Boom, this includes closing Deamville parties earlier and also ditching the use of an overhead helicopter filming crew.

Keep up to date with all things Tomorrowland via We Rave You and also the festivals official website. Are you excited and planning to go to the festival’s 3rd weekend in 2022? Make sure to let us know.

Image Credit: Press