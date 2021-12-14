Travis Scott has been removed from the Coachella 2022 line up

Following the horrific tragedy at the Astroworld festival in Houston last month, a report from KESQ in Palm Springs has claimed that Travis Scott has been removed from the 2022 Coachella line up.

Only days after the incident, which claimed 10 lives, a petition to remove Scott from the Coachella line up surfaced on Change.org; the petition now has over 61,000 signatures.

The petition reads:

“With the recent tragic and unnecessary death at Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert, due to Scott’s own gross negligence and sheer lack of compassion for human life, we ask AEG, Paul Tollet, and Goldenvoice to remove his as performer at all of their festivals.”

Despite this report, representatives of Scott and Coachella are yet to confirm whether or not it’s true. However, it is believed that Coachella have informed Cara Lewis, Scott’s long-time agent, of their intention to remove him from the bill and pay up a ‘kill fee’ – approximately 25% of the original contract. It’s difficult to see Scott performing any time soon, irrespective of the lack of commentary from his representatives.

Hundreds of lawsuits have been filed following the disaster at the Astroworld festival, including one amounting to over $2 billion, placing the blame on Scott, Canadian rapper Drake, Live Nation and tech-giant Apple.

Scott finally broke his silence just last week:

“I have a responsibility to figure out what happened here. I have a responsibility to find a solution. Hopefully, this takes a first step into us artists having more insight into what’s going on.”

More consequences are being faced by Scott, with his hard seltzer brand set to be stripped from the shelves, as well as Hulu opting not to release a special documentary titled ‘Astroworld: Concert From Hell’ after copping severe criticism all over social media.

It’s expected that Coachella will soon announce not one, but two replacements for Travis Scott. They’ll be joining Rage Against the Machine, Frank Ocean and Calvin Harris on a festival line up for the ages.

Image Credit: Erika Goldring/WireImage