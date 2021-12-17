Ultra Europe announces explosive phase one line up for 2022 edition

By Jack Spilsbury 24

Ultra has wasted no time in hyping up its return at the 2022 festival season, already announcing lineups for its flagship Miami festival taking place in March and recently dropping the lineup for its down under Australian edition, it’s now time for the European counterpart to take part in the hype as Ultra Europe has just announced it’s star-studded phase 1 line up.

Taking place at Park Mladeži in Split, Croatia, from 8-10 July, the jaw-dropping lineup contains the likes of superstars Martin Garrix, Alesso, Adam Beyer & Tiësto. The mastermind Armin van Buuren will make an appearance via his usual mainstage spot and is guaranteed to be accompanied by the now iconic ending fireworks show. The lineup also features artists never before seen at this festival, particularly future houses leading man Oliver Heldens as well as everybody’s favourite trumpet playing legend Timmy Trumpet who will both make their Ultra Europe debuts in 2022. Returning headliners Vini Vici, Nina Kraviz, Richie Hawtin and fan favourite Joseph Capriati complete the exciting phase one line-up, with more artists guaranteed to be added with future phases.

Tier 1 tickets have already quickly sold out however music fans and festival goers desperate to experience Ultra Europe – which have promised to set the bar higher and feature a slew of production surprises – can get tickets via the festival’s official website here, where a whole host of ticket options are available from general admission to VIP among others. Are you excited by this phase 1 line and can’t wait to attend the festival? Make sure to let us know and make sure to check out the line-up poster below.

Image Credit: Ultra Europe / Stijn De Grauw