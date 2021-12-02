Ultra Europe to return to Croatia in 2022

By Nicole Pepe

After a two-year break amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Ultra Europe is happy to announce that the world-renounced festival will return July 8th-12th, 2022. The 8th edition of the festival will be held in Park Mladeži in Split, and a limited number of Tier 1 tickets will go on sale today.

While nearby residents and travelers may experience just the festival itself, Ultra will also allow for international travelers to participate in ‘Destination Ultra’, a 7-day experience that will officially begin the Thursday before Ultra starts with a massive opening day party, followed by the 3-day festival, and then a handful of other destinations after the festival including Brač Regatta, The Island of Hvar, and finally the Island of Vis.

A limited number of Tier 1 tickets are on sale now, and pricing for general admission will start at €139 with the option of a payment plan. Ultra Passport holders can purchase the Passport Pack and secure 6 tickets for the price of 5. Ultra Europe is also offering the ultimate 7-day Destination Ultra ticket for €339, which will grant access to all events during the Destination Ultra week – including an exclusive opportunity for the first 250 purchasers to attend the Ultra Europe Sunset Family Dinner on the Island of Vis before the Closing Party starts.

Image Credit: Press Release