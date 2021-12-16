Zedd remixes Grabbitz’s VALORANT theme ‘Die For You’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 2

Zedd returns to his roots with an electro-inspired remix of Grabbitz‘s track ‘Die For You’ which is featured as the video game VALORANT‘s 2021 Champion‘s anthem, out now everywhere courtesy of Riot Games.

Riot Games, the creator of VALORANT, announced earlier this year that they would be teaming up with Zedd with special skins and weapons available to players, while also announcing that Grabbitz would write and release their first-ever Champion’s anthem. It wasn’t long before the announcement that Zedd got to put his stamp on ‘Die For You’. This time, the track is a blast from the past, drawing some noticeable comparisons to Zedd’s earlier tracks such as ‘Spectrum’ and ‘Clarity’.

VALORANT isn’t the first video game meets DJ collaboration that Zedd has partaken in. Back in 2016, Zedd teamed up with League of Legends for their World Champions theme entitled ‘Ignite’ which currently sits at 85 million views on YouTube. Much like the 2016 release with League of Legends, ‘Die For You’ is released with an accompanying audio visualizer that encapsulates his remix very well and gives us a nice representation of this track.

Listen to Zedd’s remix of Grabbitz’s ‘Die For You’ (VALORANT’s Champion’s theme) below:

Image Credit: Nick Walker