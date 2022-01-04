2021: The year of DJ Snake

By Pol Torà 23

If we had to mention an artist who had a tremendous 2021, we might surely come up with a few names. In this case, we have focused on the Frenchman DJ Snake, who has had a solid year in terms of achievements and career growth. Although in terms of shows, 2021 has not been the best of years, this one has been way better than 2020 was. The decrease in COVID-19 cases, deaths, and its propagation, has allowed us to see the return of some events. Clubs and festivals got back on track, reopening their activity and welcoming fans again, as they saw their favourite artists back in the DJ booth, DJ Snake being one of them.

After some tough months, which seemed to be a continuation of 2020, DJ Snake was still able to deliver brutal and energetic shows this year, coming back stronger than ever with a huge summer tour that brought him everywhere from the USA to Europe. He left us with epic performances at festivals like EXIT Festival, Untold, World Club Dome, Mysteryland, and Electric Love, not to mention his popular B2B sets with Malaa at events such as Hard Summer and Echostage. If we had to pick a highlight reel of DJ Snake’s summer tour, that would be his set at Amnesia Cap D’Agde in his home country. The reaction of the crowd was just something else, being the perfect demonstration of how much fans had been missing his live performances. Most recently, DJ Snake also performed in Abu Dhabi for the F1 final race and end of the season party and at MDLBEAST Soundstorm, before going back to the USA, where he plays his final shows of 2021.

Nonetheless, COVID-19 is still a huge issue in the world. The world experienced, and is still experiencing, new waves of the virus and that means that restrictions and cancellations are still part of the live music routine. As a result, coronavirus still has a huge influence on the music industry, especially damaging live music. However, with the third dose of the vaccine coming in, there is hope that 2022 will be better and it will certainly be explosive for DJ Snake.