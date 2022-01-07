Alan Walker spices up Alok & John Martin’s ‘Wherever You Go’ in new remix: Listen

By Samantha Reis

When an incredible song gets a remix, euphoria takes over the atmosphere. Undeterred by the excitement of the original’s release, Alok and John Martin‘s ‘Wherever You Go‘ is given a new interpretation by Alan Walker. This unmissable remix is available now on the usual platforms, via Alok’s CONTROVERSIA Records.

In November 2021, as autumn was winding down, Alok dazzled his countless fans with a euphoric and heartfelt single. The renowned DJ and music producer never disappoints and ‘Wherever You Go’ was once again living proof of the emotions that Alok can pack into his works. After all, it’s no coincidence that he is one of the world’s best-known DJs and the biggest Brazilian electronic music exports. To deliver this impossible to not love dance cut, Alok enlisted the enviable voice of John Martin. There is no track that doesn’t come alive when John Martin sings, and ‘Wherever You Go’ gains with him a powerful emotional dimension that intertwines perfectly with the musical narrative designed by the Brazilian superstar. They come from very different countries and cultures, which inevitably reflects in the music, but it’s a pairing that works perfectly.

But it would be a shame and almost a crime not to work on this precious gem. Norwegian DJ Alan Walker got his hands on this electro-pop dance pearl to give it a new flavour and a new beat. Despite the cold weather in his homeland, Alan brought his undoubted talent to warm up and enrich this amazing single. Martin’s vocals have been respected as well as the concept of his original version, further elevating the anthemic characteristics of ‘Wherever You Go’. Through a new synth and overlapping layers, the track has gained more body and density. The rhythm has been reinforced and the energy renewed, giving it a distinctive festival flavour. Ready for any main stage, this Alan Walker remix promises to blow the crowd away. If you were looking for an uplifting, energising and meaningful tune, look no further, play it below:

Image Credit: Alan Walker (via Facebook)