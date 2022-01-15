Alok enlists Luis Fonsi, Lunay, Lenny Tavàrez and Juliette for Latin infused track ‘Un Ratito’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 15

The Brazilian musician, DJ, and producer Alok is looking to build upon his incredible 2021, ending the year with a fabulous collaboration with Steve Aoki ‘Typical’. Alok is now kick-starting this new year with brand new single ‘Un Ratito’ in collaboration with global successes the likes of Luis Fonsi, Lunay, Lenny Tavàrez and Juliette.

A reggaeton infused house track, ‘Un Ratito’ contains delicate guitar notes throughout accompanied by silky-smooth vocals and subtle consistent beats. Roughly translated to ‘A while’, this track discusses the longing to pursue a potential lover, the female vocalist is non-reciprocating of his desires. All sung in Spanish, this track presents Latin elements, gearing it up to be the song of every listener’s summer. Alok discusses the creative process behind the song and more when he states:

“‘Un Ratito’ already comes with many stories because it was started several years ago waiting for the best opportunity to be released and with time it took an increasingly interesting shape. It has now arrived in its extremely involving final version with the flavor of great artists that I admire a lot!” – Alok

‘Un Ratito’ since releasing has already made waves across the globe, garnering over 1 million streams already. The release comes with an animated official lyric video on Youtube that you can check out here. Make sure you check out this sure to be chill song of the summer track on Spotify below, and alternatively listen on your favourite streaming platform here.

Image Credit: Alok (via Facebook)