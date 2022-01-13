How has your FIVE experience been so far? How often do you come back to play here in Dubai?

I’ve had a short trip, but an amazing trip. It’s so nice to get a little break away from London where the weather’s not great this time of year. I’m looking forward to playing in this amazing venue in The Penthouse – I already know it’s going to be crazy. I love coming to Dubai, it’s my happy place; I was also here in January, at the start of 2021 for a couple of weeks and it was so beneficial to me. I find it hard to ever take a holiday because things are very busy and I like to work hard. However, I realised when I was here earlier last year that it was good to have those two weeks off to just reset and get some clarity in my mind – it definitely helped me for the rest of the year. I’m going to come back again for another two weeks at some point, just to make sure I get that rest time again.

How do you prepare for a set at The Penthouse in Dubai in comparison to somewhere in the UK, for example?

Regardless of where I am, I always play based on the crowd’s reaction and tonight I know they’re going to be fully up for it, so it will be a very energetic set. They will be looking forward to hearing Joel Corry records but I’ve got a two hour set tonight for FIVE so that’s enough time to take them on a little journey as well and play some new stuff!

You’ve obviously had an insane year, with over 100 million streams on Spotify alone. When you look back on the year, what are some of your personal highlights?