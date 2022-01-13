Apple Music unveil Fitness DJ Mixes with Above & Beyond, Loud Luxury and more

By Ellie Mullins 15

On 10 January, Apple Music launched their brand new mix series, this time focused on Fitness and health. The Fitness DJ Mix series which breaks down into the four categories of Run, Ride, Gym, and Yoga has brought in four world class DJs for fans to curate mixes with those workouts in mind.

Taking on the Ride part of the series, former member of AlunaGeorge, Aluna curated a workout mix with tracks that ease listeners into a relaxed momentum before building up to 90 RPM and moving slightly past it for those that want a challenged workout. With tracks such as the AlunaGeorge collaboration with Disclosure, ‘White Noise,’ and other tracks from the likes of ZHU, The Prodigy, SOPHIE, Jack Ü and many more, this mix is perfectly designed for all fitness levels. Fronting the Run side of the series is no other than fun-loving duo Loud Luxury, who are known for their massive energy on stage and have translated that to this mix to give runners a good paced workout. Both being runners, they took their knowledge of what works to keep them motivated and have mixed it all together, and includes a fun mix of originals, mashups, and tracks from beloved mainstream artists. Bass master Valentino Khan injects bursts of energy into his mix with Gym, which he states is perfect for weight training, a HIIT workout or just about any other gym routine you could think of. Taking things into the realm of tranquility, Above & Beyond are perfect for the Yoga mix, with their love of yoga at events and previously released ‘Flow State‘ albums. Talking about their mix, Paavo Siljamäki says:

“Through raised awareness, being more present, one can reach a state of flow: a creative and free state of mind where time, fear, and stress dissipate. That’s always been the goal with our Flow State albums and mixes. We try to structure our mindfulness mixes with a smaller, intimate opening before stretching out to more string-based records. It was the opening track of our first yoga set at Robot Heart, Burning Man in 2014, and sets the mood instantly. “We hope it provides listeners with some degree of calm and solace in these wild times.”

All of these mixes are available to listen to above, and fitness lovers (or those that love to just listen to a good DJ mix) can look forward to one fitness mix a month going forward from Apple Music.

Image credit: Shutterstock.com / nikkimeel