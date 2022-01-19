Armin van Buuren’s ASOT 1000 Utrecht gets rescheduled due to Covid-19 restrictions

By Jack Spilsbury 3

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic continues to unleash devastating blows to the live events industry, with lockdowns throughout the world making festivals and shows impossible. Armin Van Buuren sees himself as the next artist to be affected by these restrictions as his highly anticipated ASOT 1000 in Utrecht, a celebration for Armin’s 1000th ASOT episode, faces a further postponement.

Already receiving multiple postponements in the past, the show was originally supposed to take place on 3rd and 4th September 2021 before being rescheduled to the 18th and 19th February 2022. Now due to the extension of restrictions in The Netherlands brought in by the Omicron variant of Covid-19 Armin Van Buuren himself took to social media via a video announcement in great sadness to inform eager festivalgoers that the iconic show’s new date would be 3rd and 4th March 2023. Armin Van Buuren states in the video:

We’ve been following the news closely and with the current situation, we feel it’s not responsible to organise episode 1000 the celebration weekend in February 2022 with the health and safety of our fans, staff and the artists on the line. Therefore it’s with deep sadness we’ve decided to postpone the show once again.

there was a further statement on The State Of Trance’s official website which informs that the international element, as well as the sheer magnitude of the event, was another reason that the show has seen a postponement. It also states that ticket holders will receive more information on the next steps regarding their tickets via email over the next few days. You can check out the statement in its full here and you can also view the video from Armin Van Buuren below. We hope that the ASOT 1000 Utrecht can take place on its new date of 3rd and 4th March 2023.

Last night, the Dutch Government has extended the covid measures. Therefore, it is with deep sadness that we have decided to postpone the ASOT Celebration Weekend to 3 & 4 March 2023, in Jaarbeurs Utrecht. Read more: https://t.co/4yV3gW3etg @arminvanbuuren #ASOT1000 #ASOTNL pic.twitter.com/kGsCuLa7ji — A State of Trance (@asot) January 15, 2022

Image Credit: Armin van Buuren (via Facebook)