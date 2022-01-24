Avicii Experience reveals opening date of museum with tickets now on sale

By Ellie Mullins 7

The Avicii Experience museum has been a long time in the making, ever since it was announced that it would be happening, up until now. Although the date for the museum’s opening had not been previously revealed, it has now been confirmed that the museum will open its doors at the end of next month. The museum spans over 300 m2, situated in Space in the heart of Stockholm, and focuses on being an emotional tribute to his incredible career, for fans and the public. Officially, the Avicii Experience will have its first opening day on February 26.

Personally, having closely followed Tim since his breakthrough, it is with great gratitude and respect for the Bergling family that we finally can open the doors to the Avicii Experience.” said Per Sundin, CEO Pophouse Entertainment and co-founder of Space

With the opening date revealed, tickets have now gone on sale. Starting at 220 SEK for an adult ticket (roughly $23/£17), with children tickets of 7-15 priced at 150 SEK (children aged 0-6 can enter for free), there are also family tickets valid for 2 adults and 2 children priced at 595 SEK with senior & student tickets at 175 SEK. Parts of the ticket sales go to the Tim Berling Foundation, and the museum is open daily from 11 AM until 7 PM. About this museum, Klas Bergling stated:

“Tim would have been incredibly proud to be represented like this. The mix of a new digital take in combination with a classic museum would have appealed to him.”

With Space being a unique place which meets music with gaming and content creation, this is the perfect place to host the Avicii Experience. With this, fans can get the most personal close-up look into the early stages of Avicii’s career, his thoughts, collaborations, and much more.

Tickets can now be bought here.



Image credit: Sean Eriksson, Johanna Pettersson