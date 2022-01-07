AVICII: Invector: Encore Edition gets remake in VR for Meta Quest 2

By Ellie Mullins 22

With the original version releasing in December of 2019, the video game AVICII: Invector in memory of the iconic producer is a rhythm-action game that allows fans to explore this creative new world to the sound of his most iconic tracks. After releasing the Encore edition in September of 2020, they are now taking this version into the VR world and it is set for a release later this month on Oculus’ Meta Quest 2.

Releasing on January 27, publishing label Wired Productions and award-winning indie game studio Hello There Games are bringing AVICII: Invector: Encore Edition to the VR world, something that Avicii was actively fascinated about as stated by Oskar Eklund, the CEO of Hello There Games:

“When Tim and I first started talking about Invector, he was actually sent an early prototype VR headset. He was fascinated by the technology and the opportunities it created. Working with Tim’s father, Klas, to finish this project has been an emotional process for the whole team. We still grieve for Tim, but we came together knowing this was a project he was very passionate about and hope his fans can continue to celebrate and remember Avicii for the light that he was.”

The game itself features 35 of his beloved tracks, including ‘Fade into Darkness,’ ‘Hey Brother,’ and of course, ‘Levels‘ to name just a few. Aside from the main gameplay, there are many features that allow gamers to customise their AVICII: Invector: Encore Edition experience to suit them, with three different difficulty settings and the option to play with friends on splitscreen. With an immersive story packed with seven different worlds, it is a special game.

Celebrating Avicii’s life in a special way and allowing fans to experience his music in a new way, the VR version is available to wishlist now and you can check out the page here. All proceeds are also going straight to the Tim Bergling Foundation. Be sure to also check out the release trailer down below.

Image credit: Sean Eriksson